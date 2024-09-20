Screenshot of front page of original PDF

The Telegram Channels

The primary infiltrators we are concerned started as an outfit called WorldwideUSA. The main Telegram channel run by these operatives is called Share-Facts. It lists by country links to organizing groups in major cities falsely represented as connected to the authentic World Wide Demonstration (WWD) movement. The section in Share-Facts for the U.S. has at least one group listed for every state. These groups are owned and administrated by the same handful of people.

The groups do not reflect the grassroots organizing one might expect, but rather a top-down, heavily controlled structure led by a small circle of people who at the outset posed as the legitimate World Wide Demonstration leadership. Once exposed, they have since openly stated they are not the same as the World Wide Demonstration organizers, yet the majority of the group’s members in the U.S. remain in the dark as to their true identity.

Note: Beyond the Telegram operation described here, it should be known that there is an explosion of cases of real, live operatives in organizing communities across the United States. These operatives are increasingly embedding themselves into organizing communities. Discerning who is knowingly and unknowingly working within this operation can sometimes be tricky.

The U.S. groups and channels that we have identified as being connected to this operation are relatively new with the oldest dating back to May 2, 2021. All the U.S. groups use the same branding for their Telegram groups (Statue of Liberty in front of sunset), as well as for the rally flyers, and for a lot of the admin/owner account icons.

Share-Facts main channel with U.S. group links listed by state

Example of branding

Link to Share-Facts: t.me/ShareFacts/1311

Link to WorldwideUSA list: t.me/WorldwideUSA

The legitimate World Wide Demonstration Telegram channel and branding has this look and feel:

There are three main individuals running these groups: Harry, Gina, and Carolina Bonita. They are from Europe and own and operate the entire WorldwideUSA network in all 50 U.S. states. Note: At this point, Harry and Gina already have a reputation internationally for infiltrating and taking over existing organizing groups.

There are additional admins who seem to clearly understand the nature of the operation they are helping to run and are clearly working alongside Harry, Gina, and Carolina Bonita. These admin/owners often use the same Statue of Liberty branding for their account avatars:

But there are other admins who are clearly working within the guidelines of the operation who have regular-looking member accounts as well. Here is Connie Perkins in the Texas, Hawaii, and Virginia groups. She is also on the Facebook page along with Harry and Carolina Bonita.

WrennyM in Florida, Prana Pony in Virginia, Vmizzy in North Carolina, JM in New York, James-Patriot in Kentucky and AMMGrace in California are all admins clearly working with Harry, Gina, Caroline, and the bot, Rose.

There are also additional admins who are local to the groups’ targeted location who have been recruited to admin/organize and who likely do not understand the nature of the situation and are authentic organizers. There appear to be legitimate organizers organizing legitimate work within these compromised/illegitimate groups. Discerning who is who can be difficult.

These groups employ a bot named Rose who they give admin privileges. She requires anyone joining the group to state where they live and solicits personal data from members. There is a five-minute pause on comments being submitted into the chat, presumably so that the comments can be screened. The admins spend a lot of energy telling people not to share media in the groups, and eventually they shut media sharing off. If a user gets banned in a group, Rose has been programmed to keep the user out of all the other groups in the 50-state “US Federation.” On occasion, an admin will “drop code” or a “bot directive” engaging Rose in some task.

Media sharing turned off.

How the operation takes over authentic groups

The folks running these groups infiltrate existing Telegram organizing groups, succeed in hoodwinking local account owners to share account passwords, then block original owner/admins and put themselves in charge. They post canned messages (posts that go into all the groups at the same time), and with an extremely controlling manner, launch an effort to steer the group into organizing rallies with the operation’s branding and in their style.

Once they have established themselves as owners and admins, they recruit unsuspecting people who are actually located within the group’s state to become additional admins and organizers. They immediately direct people to build the group membership base. They change the name and image of the group itself. They post their branded flyers for the upcoming rally to be organized, publish polls, and post propaganda about WorldwideUSA and other posts meant to inspire people to action.

Take the case of a Utah group takeover. Harry needs access to ownership of the group before he can install the Rose bot and take over. He offers spam protection to group owners in order to gain access. LumiFae/Reishi is the original owner.

Note above that Harry is offering to help the rally become “official WWD.” WWD stands for World Wide Demonstration. This is an example of posing as a top organizer of WWD when in fact his network of groups is called WorldwideUSA and are not affiliated with WWD.

Or the case of Georgia, where Harry threatens the group repeatedly. The last comment also comes from Harry. Regarding all of his shaming, keep in mind Harry is not even an American.

When people ask about the original owner, admins say they cannot share the flyer or attend the rally.

The WorldwideUSA admins are facilitating the organization of rallies that are competing with the real World Wide Demonstration rallies. In some states folks had the organizing of legitimate WWD rallies already underway with location and legitimate flyer. Because of this, people often voiced confusion that there were two rallies scheduled for the same day, both under the name World Wide

Demonstration, but with different flyers, locations, and times. Sometimes the admins played dumb and said they did not understand or know, but often they simply said the other (real, official) rally was canceled or fake.

Exclusively recruiting the patriot/militia crowd

In certain state groups, the target audience is clearly patriot/militia groups. Members are told to recruit members of patriot and militia groups exclusively. The language is tailored specifically to that demographic with language like “America’s last stand,” “show of force,” etc. Rally organizing discussion between members included the intention to come to rallies armed. Even the type of bullet to bring was discussed in one group.

Any time a member warned against folks showing up to a rally armed, the admins (who monitor the groups heavily) did nothing to acknowledge the concern, and in some cases defended those discussing bringing guns. One telling post came from an individual who claimed they had been kicked out of a group for making a comment about feeling unsafe.

Harry claims to be German. Gina claims to be an American living in the UK. Carolina claims to be an American living in Texas. She says her real name is Carolina Galvan. She has said she does not know who Harry and Gina are, that she was asked to “take over” organizing the Texas rallies from some man, and was then asked to take over organizing all the groups in the U.S. She claims that Harry and Gina are no longer very active in managing these groups, which is untrue.

Harry says there are over 70 organizers from around the U.S. helping. No organizers we have talked to from around the U.S. know who Harry and Gina are, or who Carolina was prior to early spring of this year. Carolina has also said she has organized 100 rallies since 2016. She trashes the World Wide Demonstration organizers, claiming they run a controlling, top-down scheme and are impossible to work with. When she admits that she is not actually working with official WWD, she blames them saying they are impossible to work with.

Besides Harry, Gina, and Carolina, the only other admin/owner accounts that are in every single group are under the name of Carolina’s three children: Maeli Kay, ValerieKate G and Manny Rey G. These three children look to be young teens. Maeli Kay is the owner of a number of groups. Manny Rey owns some as well. Whoever is running these accounts monitors the groups non-stop, though they do not actively engage by posting very often. The Maeli Kay account has posted complex code directives to Rose the bot.

The Maeli Kay account’s engagement does not reflect the behavior of a young teen. The teens represent an organization called “Youth Freedom Connect.” All online presence of this organization is very new and looks questionable. Carolina puts the “Youth Freedom Connect” logo on all her pictures and seems to be actively pushing the brand.

Carolina, Maeli Kay, and Youth Freedom Connect (her three children) were on the flyer for the Houston rally. This was one of the only flyers that did not exclusively use the WorldwideUSA branding. They have gone to a few CPAC events where she gets her kids on stage for photo ops. Carolina posted the last photo below of her children shooting guns into some of the groups.

Who is Carolina Galvan aka Carolina Bonita?

Considering Carolina is the admin of an entire array of U.S. groups, it is important to understand who she is.

Carolina’s professional profile page

Carolina’s Telegram account

Another account Carolina runs

Carolina’s production company and film

On July 23, Children’s Health Defense came out with a public statement denouncing any violence related to the upcoming July 24 rally. It named the WorldwideUSA movement and its leaders Harry and Gina. That night, Harry, Gina, and Carolina put out a canned statement in all their groups calling on the protests to be peaceful. The next day after the rallies, they shut down all their groups for 24 hours to “weed out the infiltrators” and go back through feeds to “clean up all the chats.” They rebranded themselves with a new logo (eagle logo) and added the accounts under Carolina’s children’s names to all groups across the country. They sent complex directives to Rose the bot.

Clearing chats, adding monitors into all groups, and re-branding groups, fliers, accounts.

In some of the WorldwideUSA groups, when organizing deteriorated and Harry’s threats were not going anywhere, Dr. Angie Farella, a doctor with AFLDS would appear. Although absent in the past, she would pop into the chat and post the comment that her group can offer WorldwideUSA doctors to speak at their rally about medical freedom and early treatments like Ivermectin. She shared the same exact comment below, under the same circumstances, in multiple states.

In the Kentucky group, which is run by a particularly bossy and vile-mouthed admin named JamesPatriot, he and the other admins regularly push members to join AFLDS’ new Citizen Corps movement. Much like the WorldwideUSA operation, the Citizen Corps movement is a top-down organizing structure reaching into an already existing, bottom-up, grassroots movement.

Led by what looks to be a small circle of people, the AFLDS website states the mission of Citizen Corps to be, quote unquote:

1. Engage Fellow Americans in conversation about current threats to our freedom.

2. Equip Fellow Americans with the tools needed to effect change at the local, state, and national level.

3. Rally citizens to action on matters critical to protecting freedoms granted under the constitution.

The mission statement comes from the manual for Citizen Corps volunteers and leaders. It has a fourth item: “Objective: Establish structure training for volunteers and state leaders.”

The Citizen Corps manual lays out in detail the intended goal which is to grow a network state by state with a centralized organizational structure. The goal is to identify existing groups, “weed out and promote” organizers and leaders, share events and calls to action on channels, and help spread the reach of AFLDS by attending events, handing out literature, signing people up for Citizen Corps, and booking speaking engagements for the AFLDS doctors.

Leading up to the July 24 WorldwideUSA rally, state-level Citizen Corps Telegram channels promoted

Harry, Gina, and Carolina’s fake events and not the authentic World Wide Demonstration affiliated rallies. How Citizen Corps leadership even had access to content from Harry, Gina, and Carolina’s groups is unknown. Had the Citizen Corps leaders posted all of the events affiliated with the World Wide Demonstration movement, which would have been one thing. But instead, some Citizens Corps admins exclusively posted the operation’s events and no WWD rallies.

If you are a member of multiple state Citizen Core channels, it is very easy to see that there are directives “coming from above” because each leader posts the same post at the same time into each state channel.

WorldwideUSA admins are in the AFLDS channels, and AFLDS Citizen Corps state leaders are in the WorldwideUSA channels. In some states, such as Kentucky, both WorldwideUSA and AFLDS CC are run by the same people. The Kentucky Worldwide rally group is administrated by James-KY Patriot and Hannah. The Kentucky AFLDS Citizen Corp channel and chat are administrated by James-KY Patriot and Hannah. The same people are running both.

When viewing the U.S. groups, it is clear there is an immense amount of cross-promotion between the two national networks, i.e., between Citizens Corps and WorldwideUSA. They seem to be working together. WorldwideUSA channels use AFLDS as a means to establish credibility as in the case of Angie Farella’s strategically placed post. In fact, the primary speakers at WorldwideUSA rallies that took place on July 24 were AFLDS doctors. Recently, both networks have come out stating explicitly that WorldwideUSA and AFLDS are now cross-promoting and working together.

Why is AFLDS so embedded in the clearly fake, nefarious, and authoritarian WorldwideUSA rally operation?

Carolina and Angie Farella along with other AFLDS doctors are working closely together. Angie Farella’s promotional videos are shot by CGTV (Carolina’s production company). Carolina has a video on her Telegram channel of a “behind the scenes chat with Angie” as they get her ready for shooting a video in Carolina’s home. The promotional video that was then created was immediately disseminated nationwide across all WorldwideUSA group channels (see photos above).

America’s Frontline Doctors is helping to operate, is heavily involved in, and is exclusively promoting organizing that seems designed to undermine the success of the health freedom movement in this country. It is possible, if not likely, that there are professionals affiliated with or working for AFLDS that are not aware of Citizen Corps’ involvement in the WorldwideUSA infiltration operation.

Kentucky admins

James KY-Patriot focuses exclusively on recruiting patriots/militias.

James KY-Patriot in an admin group

All these screenshots are from WorldwideKentucky:

JamesKY-Patriot shares docs from WrennyM (Florida admin) listed

James is also an admin for AFLDS Citizen Corps Kentucky, along with Hannah M. He likely runs the official AFLDS Citizen Corps KY account.

Example of Citizen Corps activation post

James also pushes something called “Tactical Civics,” which is a glossy invitation to join the National Assembly movement, and something called Militia 2.0. Both Tactical Civics and Militia 2.0 are trademarked.

James pushing Tactical Civics in both the WorldwideUSA and AFLDS Channels:

Cross-promotion between WorldwideUSA and AFLDS:

And there is this recent sharing from a member of AFLDS CC KY directed at the admin James.

This person, Kelly Rose, posted a string of comments calling James out for fomenting violence and his general inciting behavior. James went quiet for some hours and then a “regional Citizen Corps leader” commented that Kelly could leave the group if she wanted. All her comments have since been removed from the chat.

Conclusion

The health freedom movement in this country does not need or want any top-down organizational structure. If there is a small circle of people directing the trajectory of our organizing work, the movement becomes vulnerable.

No one should feel comfortable in a group run by people who do not reside in the U.S. and use such controlling behavior as blocking admin/owners, taking over other people’s groups, lying about who they are, lying about other people’s organized events, shutting off media sharing, threatening and shaming group members, and who make a concerted effort to push a singular image on the health freedom community: that of the gun-toting, right wing extremists.

Our movement is focused, organically well organized, and extremely diverse. These are its strengths. Whereas these new groups seem altogether too interested in collecting members data, monitoring organizing trends, and building lists.

You should take great care with the following: