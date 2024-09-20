Screenshot of front page of original memo

First, for those confused by the recent activity within their groups; our apologies for not filling you all in with information prior to now. The majority of this has occurred over the past few days and many of us now are finally able to breathe for a moment, sleep and, finally, put it together in our heads on how we all can move forward in this network of freedom fighters. The last few days have been quite a hurricane for what much of the overall network of Admins in every state have been dealing with. We are finding out a lot of information as we investigate the confusing and controlling hold that Harry and Gina wanted to impose on this American built network inspired by the World Wide Demonstration. Over the past week with hundreds of admins questioning such behavior and tactics we all come together with several findings. We may be dealing with the potential harvesting of usernames & private data, or such individuals may be infiltrated and involved with Antifa, but the worst-case scenario through this movement we believe that some one is attempting to round up patriots’ information. As we continue investigating many inconsistencies; allegedly these people have the same script for everyone that joins the state rallies; even prior to the first ever WWD rally coordinated in the USA many people do not recall joining this movement, which proves that traffic is being driven from elsewhere. We are still gathering evidence and are not assuming such accusations as total facts, just yet, as we want to be absolutely sure. Unfortunately, it is looking to be factual the more evidence we gather.

As we reach out to more people who had been banned prior to this last incident, we continue to receive more evidence regarding Harry and Gina “pulling the plug” on rallies as far back as April. We are currently ensuring the protection and continue to build our groups and rallies as planned. Our investigations have included communication with the co-founders of the Worldwide Demonstration movement. Recently a group of about 10-15 USA admins with concerns have been in communication with WWD and have questioned them on why they won’t work with Harry and Gina. We have talked with them more than once and have learned quite a lot, but also left us with even more questions! For example across the country we have learned that if you question anything about the federation, RoseBot, or any of Gina or Harry’s decisions, they will clear their private conversations via /purge with those people and ban them from their own groups and the entire federation network regardless of being the main local rally organizers.

Is ALL of this hard to believe? YES! Many admins may be on the fence about ALL of this or unknowingly not concerned with their Group members safety as Telegram is new to many of us. We have been discovering all week along with multiple people reaching out, that were previously victimized, with the same set of issues and steps, how elaborated this may very well be. Who knows how many cycles of rooms and admins they have had over the last several months? What is their purpose? Why are they so pushy with people listing where they are from after answering the Captcha? Every cycle seems to result in multiple groups having restrictions put on first, admins questioning it, and then those admins are set aside and banned/removed out of the picture and silenced.

Worldwide Demonstration is legitimate. We are not yet directly affiliated/partnered with them and hope to be changing that very soon. We will be releasing a statement as a whole movement as to what we have learned recently. Gina & Harry approached the WWD movement initially when they were starting up and had created empty rooms/groups with the WWD movement graphics, etc. When they tried to get their endorsement from WWD and wanted more involvement with them. It rose to a level that was intrusive from their end, they were told to stop and cease their actions and neither of them listened, and instead, they fought with WWD over it. They were NEVER directly involved with the WWD movement, although they had given us all that impression over the last few months before many of us figured it out. For many of those that have been here for a while, we all had that initial impression both Harry and Gina were involved with Worldwide Demonstration as they were utilizing the graphics, and the whole façade at that point.

Many of us have reached out to the WWD movement over the last month or so to share our events and get on their directory. We are usually stonewalled when they find out Harry & Gina are involved, and then promptly ghosted. A post was released on the main WWD channel at some point in July 2021, stating that the WorldwideUSA movement was fake. Many started asking questions to their state admins and with each other behind the scenes. For some of us hearing about these accusations, we began keeping our eyes wide open, being careful about what we posted and discussed on the groups, publicly, going forward. Initially, as a movement, we are reporting to our groups, which are currently attached to the network/federation, and using the Rose bot, soon we will post security measures with your Telegram settings so you do not becomes a victim of any Telegram scams.

On the 16th of August, Carolina_BonitaDM, one of our USA movement leaders, was banned from the WorldwideUSA network/federation on Telegram with no warnings or notice. This is after she was asked to transfer ownership to Harry of all the groups she was instructed to open, she tried, but had to wait for a 7 day period due to never setting up her password! She said she wanted to transfer to local admins in the states rather than Harry, then he purged their conversation then all we know is that she was blocked. After she was banned in this federation, she was framed & blamed for the RoseBot settings. Many admins across the state had been in direct contact with her as the leader of our movement and became concern when the federal ban popped in their screens across the country state rallies with less than 2 weeks from our next event. When all the evidence of the blatant sabotage they have been trying to pull came to light, and the restrictions on the RoseBot took place; they blamed Carolina and began a smear campaign against her after blocking her. This move from them did not sit well with hundreds of people across the country who had been led by Carolina for the past several weeks. The truth is, however, that Harry (@Harry1984) is really the only one that deals with the main programming over the RoseBot. Gina (@Nacho_Gina) has been working with Harry to cause division, distraction, and strife within our movement prior to Carolina being the USA admin.

In July, we heard that there were rumors about them being involved with Antifa coming from our Pennsylvania, Georgia and Texas. We all brushed it off because we were all led to believe that Gina & Harry were initially working with WWD and most were leaving when the first alarm was given by WWD, however Carolina stepped in and ensured all of us that we would work together to build it all up, nationwide. Unfortunately with all the evidence and findings against these two, bad actors will build up and appear to work hard for a movement to then tear it down. What is Harry & Gina’s true agenda? That question is what is being investigated currently, along with trying to restore our groups and our integrity as a movement. Around the beginning of July, many state groups had been suddenly deleted and replacement groups had reappeared, but with zero members. Many state groups had to hurry and build back up as their rallies were approaching. We then heard about a post from a personality that is well known outside of our movement, and we were told to investigate these two individuals claiming he had his best guys in our country and found that they were not in good standing. We took that to note and at the time defended them, for the same reasons mentioned above; because of the investment of work and time was evident and the conversations we personally have had with them, but mostly for the reassurance of having Carolina involved. Many of us have had phone calls with G & H and assumed they were on the right side of the coin.

It was discovered during discussions with WWD (Worldwide Demonstration), both Harry & Gina have tried to do this many, many times, not only in the United States, but Canada, Europe, and parts of South Africa as well. They hijack and build up the network and then sabotage it. They will then reprogram the RoseBot, behind the scenes, with whatever restriction or commands and potentially more information being pulled (we are currently investigating this). As far as many of the admins all over the nation are concerned; this was an infiltration and attack on our Country & the goals of Freedom by attempting to divide & disperse us! If anything, it has united many of us even more! When the RoseBot set in place and many restrictions preventing our local admins from planning their events, Carolina started to seek help in the USA to train our admins in these bot settings so that they were not in the dark about how their Telegram groups were being managed.

The technical nerdy stuff, scroll down if you are not interested in this part.

The way these bots work is the Owner & Admins of a group have access to ban, unban, sometimes make changes and so on. If the bot is independent of a network or federation, then it would be the owner of that group/channel that would have access to make changes. If your group is part of a federation, even if you own or admin the group and attempt to remove and block the RoseBot AND both Harry & Gina, when you go back into the group they reappear! The cause of this is that the group/channel is part of a federation or network of groups/channels. It is a way to create a directory of groups/channels to make changes on a whole, vs one at a time.

Some of our state admins requested ownership of their groups and were told by Harry, “Yes, I will do this shortly”, or flat out lied to others saying he needed to wait 7 days and then is ignored, in the worst case they deceived many by attaching a custom title label with the word Owner. Mind that they would transfer groups to Carolina without her knowledge or heads up and often Gina told many group owners to transfer the ownership to Carolina. What is the reason? We don’t now, but had Carolina given them the ownership of the 30+ groups they had her open up with the impression of leading the movement she would just been gone like hundreds of many others before. With a joined effort we are currently rescuing many of them from the federal ban. So at this point, do not argue with them. When you start asking questions or confronting, they will then start the string of banning these admins from the federation/network and do this all over again with absolutely no regret of disengaging entire communities.

So, you wonder, where we are at this point?

Some admins that don’t have ownership, have been silently banning each member in their old group so neither Gina nor Harry will be notified on the front end, with the code running in the background. Unless they check on their end, by running reports and viewing changes individually per group, they won't notice that we are doing this. This way if someone searches for our group, they won't be confused by another result and mistakenly join that room or stay in it and wonder why it's so dead, or worse go through this cycle with Harry & Gina only to be victimized like many other have. The sban feature is useful, as it will silently ban them on the backend without notifying Harry or Gina, this will safely remove your local community from the group they should not be in.... To do this, you should be an owner or an admin that has access to ban members (If you need full instructions; we have these ready). We are on a mission of freedom! We very well may have caboshed a major issue that may have allegedly been the link between these false flag warnings that we have been hearing about in recent months as a warning to us. The links are being cut and the ties no more! Soon enough, everyone will know about this within our networks! Of course, as always, we must stay diligent to those around us and pay attention to who we associate with, as we want everyone to please be safe! The world is on fire right now and we must keep fighting those fires! We urge each of you to pat yourselves on the back for continuing to stand up to the tyranny and blatant attempts at trying to destroy us!

We are growing in multiple ways and are coordinating with multiple freedom fighting groups, medical choice groups, and others. Keep pushing forward and don't look back! We refuse to back down and these attacks will only strengthen our resolve and unite us further! Let's keep kicking ass and keep growing! We will NOT be deterred from our goals of Freedom! Slings & Arrows!! Please keep sharing your new group/channel through this hiccup to help us grow quickly again. We can do this!!!

Much Love to All! Keep Fighting!

Are you the group owner of your Private State ADMIN group?

If Harry1984 OR Nacho_Gina are the owner of your State Admin Group DO NOT DISCUSS THIS ISSUE and write each of your ADMIN group members individually to let them know you will be initiating a new ADMIN group. IF Starting a new private group, label it temporarily as the NEW xx ADMIN WorldwideUSA (xx = your state abbreviation). IF you are the owner of your Admin Group - Be sure you have removed Harry & Gina from your admin group; so, it is safe to talk about this together with your own admins.

It is HIGHLY recommended that you block @Nacho_Gina and @Harry1984 immediately, before they clear their chat history with you (IF you have any).

IF YOU ARE SENT ANY MESSAGES DIRECTLY BY GINA / HARRY DO NOT RESPOND TO THEM!! PLEASE

SCREENSHOT your communications with them and save. Then, as a backup, export those specific chats for your own records (go to the 3 dots in the upper right corner and export chat and be sure to name the folder to represent that chat). Save that chat (you will receive folders & it is much easier to export via PC/MAC interface vs mobile, especially for storage reasons). Be sure to name it according to the Chat name/Communication as a backup; just in case it is needed later for any legal reasons.

The Rose bot also needs to be removed & blocked - @MissRose_bot (We will send separate instructions for this)