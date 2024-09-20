Screenshot of front page of original PDF

Mission and Objective of Citizen Corps

1) Engage Fellow Americans in Conversation About Current Threats to our Freedom

2) Equip Fellow Americans with the Tools Needed to Effect Change at the Local, State and National level

3) Rally Citizens to Action on Matters Critical to Protecting Freedoms Granted Under the Constitution

4) Objective: Establish structure Training volunteers/state leaders

1) Keep Freedom Coalition - Overview and Needs

AFLDS along with several other freedom advocacy groups have teamed up to create a map, the Freedom Connect Map, that is freely accessible online and would provide people with a user-friendly platform where they can source state and national freedom resources, including event calendars in one place.

In order to qualify for the Freedom Connect Map, the group/organization must believe in the constitution and the Bill of Rights as the supreme governing body. They agree that the US is a constitutional republic that shall not be dictated by government overreach.

Examples of resources to PLEASE SUBMIT TO YOUR STATE LEADERS:

• ***EVENTS…Summer is the busy season for advocacy!

• Freedom and Constitutional Right groups/organizations, including contacts and social media link

• Freedom Lawyer Matching Organizations

• State Vaccine Reporting System opt-out forms

• Social Media Groups, YouTube Channels • Homeschooling groups

• Etc.

2) Regional Coverage Map

To be provided ASAP. the map as it develops will show State and Regional coverage where volunteers are located, and how to focus communications for specific events, mail campaigns, etc.

i) Identify volunteers to coordinate information and events for: (1) School Boards (2) Local Municipalities (Village, Town, County, etc.) (3) RALLY’S- Local, State and Regional (4) Monitor Legislative Proposals (a) Health (b) Education (c) Other (5) Future objectives, AFLDS Clinics (?) (6) Other

3) Telegram Channels:

TURN NOTIFICATIONS ON!!

a) Telegram Channel – monitoring that community standards are met on the chat page, and chat page link is pinned i) CHECK IN DAILY FOR PERTINENT UPDATES! b) Show Respect -we represent AFLDS, we respect people’s 1st amendment rights, but we should share and communicate our thoughts in a respectful and thoughtful manner

4) Become Familiar with AFLDS.org

There is a lot of information on the site.

Recommend spending at least 1 hour a week familiarizing yourself with the information. a) Review news articles posted to Frontline News

b) Check for updates to Legal, Petitions, Citizen Corps, Videos, Home Page etc.

5) Future Training

a) Leadership Training – Future project, Mission Resource Context training

b) Constitution education. Have a copy of the constitution on hand ex. Patriot App – carry constitution, declaration of independence, bill of rights etc. on your phone

Weekly Tasks for Citizen Corps Members

• SOURCE and PROMOTE EVENTS and PETITIONS **Also forward to state leader for

Keep Freedom Coalition a. Petitions – important as ammo for the fight both locally and national b. Events – monitor local/state/regional freedom event boards, great ways to keep people involved, inspired and motivated.

• Research/updates for KEEP FREEDOM COALITION (email leads to state leader)

• ATTEND MEETINGS for both CC and local freedom groups remote/in-person.

a. Help expand national freedom CC network b. STAY COMMITTED to help keep motivation and inspiration high in these really tough battles. c. also provide an open space for people to share ideas and connect with likeminded local people keep CC engaged, informed and active in local happenings d. consider organizing regular SOCIAL EVENTS to help boost morale, build camaraderie and inspire engagement. i. Bring some light to a very dark fight. These can be great opportunities for people to enjoy some time together in a lighthearted manner; things don’t need to be business all the time.

• Monitor changes to local legislature that may require CC action. **ALERT STATE

LEADERS ASAP TO RELETIVE LEGISLATURE a. organize email/letter/phone campaign and templates to address the appropriate parties b. Other local freedom groups will be great for keeping on top of relevant changes

• DELEGATE: Identify motivated volunteers to coordinate information and events for:

i. School Boards ii. Local Municipalities (Village, Town, County,etc) iii. RALLIES Local, State and Regional iv. Monitor Legislative Proposals 1. Health 2. Education 3. Other v. Other

**If leaders are failing to keep on top of their duties, PLEASE let us know so we can address it as appropriate

Q & A: Where can events be posted and shared? Until the Keep Freedom Coalition Map launches, (there will be an Events calendar feature) please post all events to the state leader discussion channel or the AFLDS member channel. From there, either state leaders and/or an administrator will forward/promote the event as needed. Alert channel posts to the discussion channel? Unfortunately, due to the way that Telegram is formatted, any post to the state Alert Channel is simultaneously posted to the associated discussion channel. This does add more noise to an already busy page, but utilizing pins is a great way to help keep pertinent posts more easily accessible. In the future, as more platforms open up we may move to a more appropriate social media interface or Telegram will update and these inconvenient nuances will be resolved. How should meetings and networking be organized? Grassroots. No standards for meetings…YET! Use your discernment on what will work best for your region. Weed out and promote the leaders, doers, and warriors. ENCOURAGE REGULAR MEETINGS! Zoom meetings/In-person meetings/meeting space? Meeting turns into a complaint session – WHAT ARE WE GOING TO DO ABOUT IT? Will there be a Regional state list be available? Yes! A list will be available that will delegate which states are included in each regional group including the state leader contacts.

Where do we find events? Will the Keep Freedom Coalition “Freedom Connect Map” be accessible?