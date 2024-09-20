This report focuses on the destructive behavior of Carolina Bonita (Galvan) starting with her infiltration into World Wide Demonstration (WWD), but focusing primarily on the American Convoy movement which she worked hard to undermine.

Carolina Bonita was first identified as a destructive force and presence over a year and half ago. During this time she was working directly with two individuals and the three of them were running an operation to infiltrate the grassroots health freedom movement in the USA, at the time known as World Wide Demonstration. Alongside these two individuals named Harry and Gina (neither of whom reside in the US), Carolina helped run an online (Telegram) and real life campaign, using deception and manipulation to falsely represent the group as leadership of the US World Wide Demonstration movement. Their fake, Astro-turf operation was called WorldWideUSA. You can read more about this initial discovery in The Themis Report.

Previous even to our early discoveries, spring 2021, leadership in other European countries had already identified Harry and Gina as infiltrators within the international movement. In other words, we were to discover what top organizers from multiple European countries had already known about and worked to mitigate. Harry, Gina and Carolina admit they are active in many countries running not just national but international rally campaigns. Of the three, Carolina Bonita was the boots on the ground operative in the US. You can read statements from national and international WWD lead organizers about these issues in the appendices to this report.

In July, 2021, Harry and Gina’s reputation became too toxic to associate with, so Carolina and her team staged a fake breakup and launched their own version of WWUSA, which eventually became OTBA (Operation Take Back America). Team Carolina would go on to claim repeatedly that Harry and Gina were bad actors, that they were indeed harvesting data from members in their groups among other nefarious things, and that they simply didn’t know what they were involved in. But to the keen eye, they actually carried on working with Harry and Gina behind the scenes.

For example, Carolina was still owner admin in many of Harry and Gina’s groups, Harry would forget to hide notifications from admin commands and would add admin accounts to Carolina’s groups, admins would sometimes tag all three of them in a public post asking for help, and the two groups, WWUSA and OTBA which had initially been one, were promoted in lists of links many times months after the supposed split.(Please see The Themis Report and appendices for more contextual background on Carolina’s rebranding.)

The following are screenshots taken out of Telegram groups that Harry, Gina and Carolina formed to run their various operations online.

1. Screenshot from original WorldWideUSA group, showing all three working together

2. Screenshot from Carolina’s first WorldWideUSA rebrand after supposedly disassociating with Harry and Gina, showing Harry adding admin accounts to her group

3. State admin requesting help from all three, dated well after supposed break up

4. The three screenshots in line 2 show both groups promoted together well after breakup

While many within the Medical Freedom thought-leader and doctor community are currently learning why Carolina and her associates are such a problem, (or learning that she may be more of a problem than just a narcissistic, serial liar), it’s important to point out that the citizen led grassroots movements and initiatives in the United States have been targeted by her and her people for quite a while now.. At this point there are hundreds of activist organizers across the US who can corroborate this information with their own experiences of Carolina and her operative team. There already exists a multitude of written reports on her efforts to undermine the hard work of good people.

Carolina has multiple brands she deploys for control over different elements of the freedom movement. These include:

OTBA (Operation Take Back America) - The brand she uses to try to take control of grassroots spaces-Her version of WorldWideUSA

Telegram - Besides the usual list of state subgroups, OTBA occasionally publishes lists of international groups as well

OTBCanada - Some of the many Facebook groups

Note group for US admins

USA convoys (includes Canadian convoy, Mexican convoy, Global convoy brands) -This was the brand she used to try to take control of the grassroots convoy related spaces.

CGTV Production Company

Youth Freedom Connect - The org she started involving her kids.

Medical Censorship - Another org mentioned in Themis Report over a year ago that lay dormant until more recently. It is her “fighting against the censorship of docs brand.” She has recently focused her attention on building up events using this brand.

Carolina will use whichever of these brands suits the initiative she is focused on. She has a team of people who produce PR content, monitor and run online campaigns, and who help her in all aspects of her operations, though she is the only member of this team you are likely to ever see in person. She seems to have unlimited resources and time to do this work though it is unclear how she derives an income. Though Carolina’s team is extensive, she has two main assistants who help her via the social media platforms. They are Renee Harrington and Danielle Correll.

There are myriad examples of OTBA’s problematic behavior but we highlight here for you the role played during the recent convoy activity in particular, in hopes this is enough of an example to convince most people to keep her and her people at bay.

Convoy

In March of 2022, when the Canadian Trucker convoy was coming to a head, folks in the US started to think about doing something similar in the US and other countries.

Different individuals began the early stages of organizing something by pulling people together for conversations. It was somewhat disparate, with many different groups forming. Within a very short period of time, Carolina was known by most groups. She had an uncanny way of tracking down every last trucker or activist trying to get something off the ground. In order to be brought in to these early organizing meetings, she would first brag about her connections, and accomplishments claiming she started Global Covid Summit and had organized 17,000 doctors worldwide. She would say that she had access to millions of dollars and could get funding from Mike Lindell. She has literally told people she started the medical freedom movement. Because of all these supposed connections and accolades, she was often included in the early conversations that went on within the trucker community because no one knew who she was.

But, in most instances she was eventually kicked out of those organizing spaces again because, according to many accounts, she left a trail of dysfunction in her wake. According to Brian Brase, who would go on to become the lead trucker in The Peoples Convoy, when referring to the very early organizing calls, “all the miscommunications, breakdowns, problems, and disasters… always led back to Carolina.” In fact, the pattern of behavior from her was so consistent, she was ultimately kicked out of multiple groups engaged in early organizing talks.

At the early stages of the convoy organizing in the US, Carolina was physically present at many of the US/Canada border events. She flew from location to location. At the time, there were still tense standoffs at northern border crossings in multiple states and tense activity mounting elsewhere.

During this time, Carolina was working directly with Leigh Dundas and Dundas’ org Freedom Fighter Nation. Dundas gave regular briefings on the northern border situation, while she and Carolina in were consistent direct contact. Carolina and her team were running Leigh Dundas’ social media as could be seen through the consistent addition of OTBA branding on all Freedom Fighter Nation posts. It appears they no longer work together, but it is not clear precisely when their working relationship ended. All signs of OTBA’s branding have been subsequently removed from Leigh Dundas’ socials.

While Carolina made flyers, ran socials and flew from one border location to another, “organizing rallies”, her top associates Renee Harrington and Danielle C started to track all trucker activity on Zello, (the CB radio app that a lot of truckers used for communication and organizing), as well as other social media cites such as Telegram and Facebook.

Members of CCSFreedom team personally monitored dozens of trucker groups on Zello, Telegram and FB over the course of multiple months. What we witnessed in these groups was astonishing. Renee Harrington, under her own name, and MANY alias sock puppet accounts was in these groups, especially Zello, day and night working to take control of the groups (through gaining admin privileges), or constantly steering the conversation into unproductive spaces using extremely deceitful, manipulative tactics. She would lie and say she was a lead organizer working directly with top organizers and lead truckers. She would say she was a patriot trucker who was injured and couldn’t be there in person but wanted to help, whatever she had to say to convince people to hand control of online groups over to her. If you were a trucker using Zello, involved in any of the convoys, you know exactly who Renee is and her behavior in these chats, it was that pervasive.

Just as people make the claim that Carolina Bonita has a way of materializing whenever/wherever there is action that has the possibility of actually effecting some real change, so too was Renee Harrington EVERYWHERE in the trucker spaces.

At the same time this activity was going on, Harry and Gina (Carolina’s “previous” associates) oversaw the forming of what would become the People’s Convoy Telegram Channel. It was created by one of Harry and Gina’s top organizers Kelly (Kiss my conservative ass), and her boyfriend Gavin (IIIsec, United 13, Gamemaster, many other handles). Over the following months, through all of the attacks, hacks, shutting down of state groups, bringing in new teams of admins, completely overhauling the main channel multiple times, Gavin would remain owner of and in control of the People’s Convoy Telegram throughout the convoy’s entire journey, including when leadership changes occurred on the ground.

The original name of the Telegram channel and link was: FreedomConvoyOttawaToDC

Kelly (Kiss My Conservative Ass) and others promoted their telegram convoy group like crazy, even naming it “the only official” convoy group. They even got promotions from OTBA in those early days and Harry (of Harry and Gina fame), created a list of links to all the state subgroups that were created. After a short time, Kelly connected with Leigh Dundas and changed the name to “The People’s Convoy.” During that time in the internal admin chats Gavin (now using handle Gamemaster), says “Harry is with us” and posts Harry’s list of links to groups.

It was around this time that Kelly and Gavin (now going by IIIsec), began attacking their own groups and channels in an effort to hinder success. The state sub groups were attacked so intensely, they were ultimately all shut down and only the main channel remained. Upon reviewing internal admin chats from The People’s Convoy it’s clear that Gavin did most of the high level hacking of the groups and that the new admins brought in to help the situation worked very hard to mitigate the damage from his attacks. Gavin also apparently roamed around online finding other spaces where citizens and truckers were organizing, and targeted those groups as well.

In those early days of organizing, Leigh Dundas in collaboration with others, began hosting large meetings, bringing all the different stakeholders to the table who wanted to help organize a singular, focused convoy. Carolina was known as a problem to many people, so there were complaints about her possible involvement due to her brand having been plastered all over Freedom Fighter Nation’s socials. It was made clear that Carolina would not be participating in the People’s Convoy organizing group.

Around this same time, Carolina and her team launched USAConvoys and related brands. Structured in the same way as all other previous fake grassroots networks they’d help run, USAConvoys was like the OTBA for the truckers. USAConvoys was promoting the original channel created by Kelly and Gavin before it even became “The People’s Convoy.” How did they know to do that? The third photo below is USAConvoys launched on Zello.

After Carolina was given the boot from The People’s Convoy organizing happening under Leigh Dundas, she managed to get involved in the next biggest convoy, the GAAP convoy, or Truckers for Freedom Convoy. GAAP stands for “Great American Patriot Project” and their convoy initiative was a collaboration between multiple organizations.

As the People’s Convoy wound its way across the country, the GAAP convoy wasn’t too far behind. Made up of a number of smaller convoys, their final destination was the Dominion Raceway in Virginia. At this point, Renee, with the help of Danielle C, was at least monitoring, if not controlling most online trucker’s communication spaces.

Additionally, the People’s Convoy TG channel remained in the control of bad actors, and Carolina had managed to put herself at the center of organizing the Dominion Raceway event. Dominion is a Raceway in Virginia about two hours away from the Hagerstown Raceway in Maryland. Only a short while after the People’s Convoy landed in Hagerstown, MD, the network of smaller convoys were scheduled to arrive at Dominion Raceway. $400,000 dollars was put up to create a spectacular opening night event. According to Renee Harrington herself, this money was put up by leadership from the Biker’s For Trump organization.

A huge production was put together, with a massive stage, giant screens, a whole line up of performers and speakers. The flyers created tempted truckers from Hagerstown over to Dominion with offers of goodie bags, first come first serve hot showers, etc.…there were vendors, private security… an immense amount of work and effort went into putting this event together. Some people speculated the event cost even more than $400,000…. and it was a total and complete flop.

First-hand accounts from folks who were at Dominion Raceway that afternoon and evening tell a story of excitement as the group of volunteer organizers awaited the arrival of the convoys. But as the night wore on, it became more and more apparent that no convoys would be coming when expected, if at all. The event was a total bust and a total waste of almost half a million dollars.

Accounts from people who were there with her in person detail Carolina, who had made clear she was in charge of organizing, breaking down in tears, speaking in cryptic tongues about the cabal ruining all her efforts, talking about all the money she had personally spent on fighting the cabal, how they were after her and she needed protection. She even managed to rouse a handful of men to act as her personal security, believing her story that the event was somehow ruined “by the cabal.”

Carolina and her team have wrecked a lot of things done by hard working activists over the last two years, but what’s so particularly important about this event is that it was none other than her own top associate and collaborator Renee Harrington who did the wrecking.

All of Renee’s persistent and constant efforts to track down truckers, convoys, organizers, to reach out to establish communication, use deception to gain trust (for example, she would constantly tell people she was working with the main organizers of the People’s Convoy), wound up paying off. People had no reason to question whether or not Renee was telling the truth when she said she was working with the main organizers, or on a call with the lead truckers, so people generally believed her and she would assume control over communications with as many groups, convoys and individuals as possible.

No one details the destruction of the Dominion Raceway event better than a little-known Trucker organizer who goes by “passionate pachyderms.” It’s definitely recommended that you read the whole article:

Who Killed The Convoy Movement, A Brutally Honest Account From A Pi**ed Off Pachyderm | Welcome to Passionate Pachyderms

She describes in detail how Renee Harrington did everything she could to sabotage the Dominion Raceway event. Many people knew that Renee Harrington was up to no good, but what they didn’t know is that Renee is not only an associate of Carolina, she works for her.

Why would Carolina’s own team sabotage the event she had been put so centrally in charge of organizing? Why did Carolina pretend she didn’t know why the event flopped when her own top associate did the sabotaging? Were they hoping the convoy participants who had landed in Hagerstown only days earlier would move locations to Dominion with all the money, goodies and fanfare they were offering? If yes, what did they want them there for?

When the People’s Convoy at Hagerstown didn’t move over to Dominion, and the event flopped, It was decided that the Dominion Raceway group would go join The People’s Convoy in Hagerstown.

At this point OTBA had developed a bad reputation with many involved. There were members in the online groups making comments associating a suspicious pattern of behavior with OTBA, Renee Harrington and Carolina Bonita. Even the main truckers of TPC knew who Carolina was already, due in part to her problematic behavior in early meetings. They wanted nothing to do with her and she wasn’t welcome in Hagerstown.

According to Brian Brase, when it was discovered that she was trying to join the People’s Convoy along with the remnants of the GAAP convoy, Carolina was asked to leave. She then snuck back in to Hagerstown. When she was discovered, Brian said that the lead truckers, not trusting the situation at all, brought in the state police. The vehicle she had come into Hagerstown raceway in was searched and it was discovered that the trunk was full of guns. Not a couple, like…to the brim…trunk loaded with arms, in the words of Brian, “armed to the teeth.”

Keep in mind that within only a couple weeks of this discovery in Hagerstown, the convoy protestors at Coutts crossing in Alberta, Canada threw in the towel and went home after the police claimed they had discovered a cache of arms embedded in the convoy. Coutts crossing was home to a long standoff between Canadian truckers and the authorities. It was reported that the number of police and intelligence embedded in the town of Coutts outnumbered the residents two to one. When these arms were discovered, the truckers, feeling they had no other option, dismantled their convoy.

Who would do this? Who would unknowingly bring a vehicle filled with guns into a convoy just after the Coutts crossing false flag? Here we are not just talking about a concealed weapon, a handgun in a glove box, we are talking about a cache of arms.

The Police apparently told Carolina and her people to leave the state by that night. According to accounts from individuals who were with her, they left Hagerstown, but instead of leaving the state, they found a nearby hotel and regrouped. Why wouldn’t the police have made any arrests? Were the guns confiscated? Why didn’t the police make sure Carolina and her crew actually did leave the state? This isn’t the Deep South where everyone carries, this is MD, just outside of Washington DC. Remember how involved the Department of Homeland Security, police and even the National Guard were in providing security to DC in expectation of the convoys arriving there?

Following the discovery of arms, the police brought in K-9s and flew drones over Hagerstown. Volunteer squads monitored the periphery of the speedway for days. For such an apparent high-risk situation, it’s hard to understand how Carolina was simply able to go to a nearby hotel to reconnoiter. But that’s what she did.

The Peoples Convoy, and all other convoy initiatives were fraught from the beginning with unnecessary control and interference by forces that clearly did not want an organic resistance movement to materialize in this country.

This report is compiled of information from many sources including many first-hand accounts from trusted allies present during the events detailed here.

These include:

The People’s Convoy top lead truckers

Many other truckers and convoy organizers from various convoys

Independent reporters who were embedded in the Convoy

First-hand experience by members of the CCSFreedom community who participated in Convoy activity

Individuals who were physically present at Dominion with Carolina and helped to organize that event, including one individual who travelled with her over to Hagerstown and even left with her group when they were kicked out.

Documentation from hundreds of hours of monitoring by CCSFreedom on Zello, telegram and Facebook, and direct access to internal admin chats for TPC channel dating back to the beginning.

Through the excellent research work of a particular anon community.

The work of CCSFREEDOM is put together by volunteers, who have volunteered their time to expose and mitigate damage from bad actors trying to subvert the good intentions of good people in this great nation. We do NOT receive funding from any organization. To date, CCSFreedom has received one $30 a month donation, and one $50 dollar a month donation from two supportive individuals who appreciate the work.

There is no conflict of interest. The work isn’t being done to support any individual in particular who is currently embroiled in an ideological or theoretical disagreement with colleagues. The Themis Report has existed online for over a year. The work of CCSFreedom has been and always will be done on behalf of the common, working class, grassroots organizers in this country who, like CCSFreedom, volunteer their time out of a spirit of organizing for change.

CCSFreedom believes citizens should be free to organize movements for change, for freedom, for their rights without constant attempts to control and subvert their aims from bad actors.

The extent of the nefarious activity at the center of the US convoy movement is much broader than detailed here. CCSFreedom is particularly interested in the documentable role Harry, Gina and Carolina Bonita (and associates) play in the story.

Appendix 1

Who Killed The Convoy Movement, A Brutally Honest Account From A Pi**Ed Off Pachyderm

Downloadable PDF version