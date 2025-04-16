Discussing the "Health Data Leviathan"

Aimee Marina is an independent journalist and reporter based in New York City. She has spent the last handful of years covering protests, lawsuits and personal stories from individuals effected by the Covid measures implemented in NYC and across New York State.

Recently, Aimee has been focusing her research on the vast and rapidly expanding digital healthcare infrastructure, what she refers to as the “Rising Health Data Leviathan,” and what these developments could mean for us all.

I asked Aimee to join me to discuss her research because I think her work is critically important to share at this time, and because I find her to be an intelligent, thoughtful, and objective journalist who employs an impartial approach to her research and delivery.

Though I think the whole conversation is worth listening to, you can skip to the 26:00 minute mark in the interview if you want to bypass the intros and reflections, and get right to the topic of the conversation.

You can find all of Aimee’s work, including her prior work under the name “No One You Know” and the New York Mandate Podcast, on her recently renamed Firsthand Media Substack page:

In addition, you can find Aimee’s recent work specifically focused on the Health Data Leviathan here. And for your convenience, here is a direct link to her 10 Civil Liberties Questions for MAHA Leaders:

Finally, I want to acknowledge that I spelled my last name wrong in the interview, but decided not to trouble myself with editing it after the fact as I decided there were more pressing things on which to spend my energy.

Please consider supporting Aimee in any way possible. Go to her Substack, peruse and read her work, share it with others, sign up, and consider becoming a paid subscriber. I know how extraordinarily difficult it is to make a living doing the amazing work she is doing, and we NEED people like her to be doing this work.

All the best,

Kristin Elizabeth