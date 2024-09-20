The Citizens' Commission for Safeguarding Freedom
Overview of our investigations
We are long-time, grassroots activists who passionately care about freedom.
Our Investigations
The Themis Report
Our flagship project investigated the infiltration of the medical freedom movement
The Bonita Report
We focused on the destructive behavior of Carolina Bonita (Galvan), a key bad actor in the medical freedom movement
Sovereignty Investigation - Part 1
Intro - Questions on changing your status - The American States Assemblies - Anna Von Reitz - The Colorado Nine
Sovereignty Investigation - Part 2
Incarceration - Patriot movement - Domestic terrorism
Related Coverage
Additional information concerned with CCSFreedom’s findings
Convoy Update: Bad Actors Booted
CHD.TV - Daily coverage - Day 12 - March 6, 2022 - Hagerstown, MD - Day 2
Children’s Health Defense Is Not Affiliated With The People’s Convoy
Teachers for Choice - by Michael Kane - February 19, 2022
Teachers for Choice Disavows Operation Take Back America
Teachers for Choice - by Michael Kane - February 1, 2022
New Report Details Efforts to Infiltrate, Disrupt Health Freedom Movement
The Defender - by Children's Health Defense Team - October 14, 2021
Children’s Health Defense Condemns Violence in Advance of Worldwide Freedom
The Defender - by Children's Health Defense Team - July 23, 2021
Contact
Email: CCSFreedom@protonmail.com