We are long-time, grassroots activists who passionately care about freedom.

Our Investigations

The Themis Report

Our flagship project investigated the infiltration of the medical freedom movement

The Bonita Report

We focused on the destructive behavior of Carolina Bonita (Galvan), a key bad actor in the medical freedom movement

Sovereignty Investigation - Part 1

Intro - Questions on changing your status - The American States Assemblies - Anna Von Reitz - The Colorado Nine

Sovereignty Investigation - Part 2

Incarceration - Patriot movement - Domestic terrorism

Related Coverage

Additional information concerned with CCSFreedom’s findings

Convoy Update: Bad Actors Booted

CHD.TV - Daily coverage - Day 12 - March 6, 2022 - Hagerstown, MD - Day 2

Children’s Health Defense Is Not Affiliated With The People’s Convoy

Teachers for Choice - by Michael Kane - February 19, 2022

Teachers for Choice Disavows Operation Take Back America

Teachers for Choice - by Michael Kane - February 1, 2022

New Report Details Efforts to Infiltrate, Disrupt Health Freedom Movement

The Defender - by Children's Health Defense Team - October 14, 2021

Children’s Health Defense Condemns Violence in Advance of Worldwide Freedom

The Defender - by Children's Health Defense Team - July 23, 2021

Contact

Email: CCSFreedom@protonmail.com



